Limited edition Range Rover SV Coupe to make world debut in Geneva

New Delhi: Land Rover on Wednesday announced that the Limited Edition Range Rover SV Coupe will make its international debut at the Geneva International Motor Show - scheduled to be held between March 8 and 18. The company also announced that the car will be revealed for the first time on March 6 on the company's official website.

Billed as the world's first full-size luxury SUV coupe, there would be only 999 cars manufactured for the world market. The coupe will have a two-door silhouette while the interiors will have a confluence of traditional feel and modern comfort and convenience features. "The Range Rover SV Coupé is a highly compelling design with peerless refinement and uncompromised sophistication from its breathtaking exterior proportions to its sumptuous, beautifully appointed, interior," said Gerry McGovern, Land Rover Chief Design Officer.

The SV Coupe has been created by Land Rover Design and Special Vehicle Operations in UK's Warwickshire. "In launching the new Range Rover SV Coupé, we will offer clients an alluring combination of peerless luxury and rarity," said John Edwards, Land Rover Special Operations Managing Director. " Unveiling this special vehicle at Geneva International Motor Show in March, during Land Rover’s 70th Anniversary year, will be a defining moment for Land Rover, the Range Rover portfolio and Special Vehicle Operations."