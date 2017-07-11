Made-in-India Jeep Compass to be launched on July 31

For those who are eagerly awaiting the Jeep Compass’ introduction in the Indian market, we have some good news for you. Mark your calendar as Fiat Chrysler India is all set to launch the Jeep Compass on July 31, 2017. Since Jeep started accepting bookings for the Compass on June 20, the made in India SUV has received an overwhelming response with more than 1000 units spoken for within the first three days.

While the India-spec Compass was first unveiled a couple of months ago, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ (FCA) began production of the SUV at its Ranjangaon facility near Pune from June 1. FCA has invested more than Rs 1,800 crore on the plant and has also managed to achieve 70 per cent parts localisation for the Compass. The plant will produce right-hand drive (RHD) Compass’ which will not only be sold in India, but also exported to other RHD markets like Japan and the UK. We have already driven the Compass on Indian soil, click here to read our first drive review.

In India, the Compass will be offered in three variants - Sport, Longitude and Limited. The SUV will be sold with two engine options - a 1.4-litre MultiAir turbocharged petrol engine and a 2.0-litre Multijet turbocharged diesel motor. The diesel engine produces 173PS of power and 350Nm of torque and is coupled to a 6-speed manual transmission. On the other hand, the petrol produces 162PS of power and 250Nm of twist and will be available with two transmission options - a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed automatic. At the time of launch, the optional 4x4 powertrain will only be available on the diesel SUV equipped with the manual gearbox.

The Compass is offered with features such as 6 airbags, 17-inch alloy wheels, high-intensity discharge (HID) headlamps and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system. However, for a more detailed breakup of the features offered in each variant, read our Jeep Compass: Variants Explained here.

Jeep is likely to launch the Compass with a starting price of Rs 18 lakh for the base variant, while the top-of-the-line 4x4 variant may get a sticker price of Rs 25 lakh. The Compass’ primary list of rivals include the Hyundai Tucson, the Honda CR-V and the recently launched VW Tiguan.

Source: CarDekho.com