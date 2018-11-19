हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4 key specs revealed: All you want to know

M&M said that It will compete with players that operate in the Rs 30 Lakhs (ex-showroom) price range.

Mahindra Alturas G4 key specs revealed: All you want to know

New Delhi:  Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) has revealed the key features of its high-end SUV, the Alturas G4.

The Alturas G4 will be equipped with significant hi-tech & safety features including 8-way powered driver seat with memory profile, dual zone fatc, 9 airbags, 3d 360 degree around view camera, ventilated seats, active roll-over protection, etc.

M&M said that It will compete with players that operate in the Rs 30 Lakhs (ex-showroom) price range.

Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales & Marketing, M&M Ltd. said, “The Alturas G4 is our most luxurious offering till date and will come with a host of technology & safety features, many of which are not available in vehicles in a similar price range. We have always been a pioneer when it comes to creating industry benchmarks and the Alturas G4 will be no different. We are certain that with the Alturas G4, we would redefine the high-end SUV segment”

The Alturas G4 would be exclusively available through a separate high-end showroom within the existing Mahindra ‘World of SUVs’ dealerships. The company said that these outlets will be equipped with ultra-modern digital technology to provide an enhanced and immersive high-end experience for customers. All Alturas G4 customers would have access to exclusive Relationship Managers to cater to their requirements, another segment first.

With the Alturas G4, Mahindra would also be introducing a new premium loyalty program, called Purple Club+. The Purple Club+ program will be a first-in-category loyalty program that would enable customers to earn and redeem points based on engagements with the brand.

Mahindra Alturas G4

