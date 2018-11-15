Mahindra launches all-new range of Jawa Motorcycles in India

Mumbai: Classic Legends Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Mahindra and Mahindra, launched the all new range of Jawa Motorcycles by unveiling two brand new bikes in India –the Jawa and Jawa forty two

The Jawa and Jawa forty two are priced at Rs 1,64,000 and Rs 1,55,000 respectively and the booking will begin online from today onwards.

The company also unveiled the factory custom Jawa Perak, powered by a 334cc, liquid cooled, single cylinder, DOHC engine which develops 30bhp and 31nm of torque. The Perak is priced at Rs 1,89,000, and the booking will open at a subsequent date.

“Both Jawa models have been designed and developed from scratch keeping in mind the distinctive character, unique sound, styling and riding experience. The new Jawa and Jawa forty two are tuned as retro and modern classics respectively for today’s discerning riders,” Mahindra said in a statement.

The Jawa and Jawa forty two bikes come with 293cc liquid cooled, single cylinder, DOHC engine. Both bikes pack 27 bhp and 28 Nm of torque with a generous mid-range and a flat torque curve. The engine platform is built ready for the BS6 norms.