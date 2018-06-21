हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mahindra TUV300 Plus

Mahindra launches all-new TUV300 Plus, price starts at Rs 9.47 lakh

The TUV300 Plus is powered by the proven 2.2 litre mHAWKD120 engine which delivers 88 kW (120 BHP).

Mahindra launches all-new TUV300 Plus, price starts at Rs 9.47 lakh

Mumbai: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has launched the TUV300 Plus in India at a starting price of Rs 9.47 lakh (ex-showroom Mumbai).

The car is equipped with mHAWKD120 engine, that delivers superior drivability both in city traffic as well as on highways with 88 kW (120 BHP) power, 280 Nm torque and a 6-speed manual transmission.

The TUV300 Plus  offers space to seat 9 people with the flexibility to fold the rear seats. The vehicle is equipped with Cushion Suspension Technology. It also comes with steering mounted audio & phone controls, a rear defogger alongwith wash & wipe, a driver seat height adjuster, armrests for the front row, a convenient storage tray below the driver’s seat and lead-me-to-vehicle & follow-me-home headlamps.

The TUV300 Plus offers a host of hi-tech features, such as the 17.8 cm Touchscreen Infotainment System with GPS navigation and 4 speakers + 2 tweeters, Bluesense App, ECO mode, Micro Hybrid Technology, Brake Energy Regeneration Technology, Intellipark Reverse Assist, AC ECO mode and Driver Information System.

It comes with a toughened high-strength steel body alongwith chassis derived from the Scorpio. It also comes with dual-airbags and ABS with Electronic Brake-force Distribution. Additionally, the hazard lights also switch on incase of panic braking.

Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales and Marketing - Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd said, “The TUV300 has enjoyed a successful run since its launch in September 2015, with close to 80,000 vehicles on road. The TUV300 PLUS will appeal to buyers looking for an SUV that compliments their aspirations and lifestyles.”

Tags:
Mahindra TUV300 PlusMahindra TUV300 Plus priceMahindra TUV300 Plus specsMahindra TUV300 Plus launch

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close