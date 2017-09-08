close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Mahindra launches e-rickshaw e-Alpha Mini at Rs 1.12 lakh

The company, which already sells a range of electric vehicles including e-Verito and e20 Plus in passenger vehicle space, has introduced the three-wheeler taking care of the last mile connectivity.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, September 8, 2017 - 19:27
Mahindra launches e-rickshaw e-Alpha Mini at Rs 1.12 lakh

New Delhi: Mahindra and Mahindra on Friday launched e-rickshaw -- e-Alpha Mini -- priced at Rs 1.12 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi, as part of plans to expand its electric vehicle portfolio in the country.

The company, which already sells a range of electric vehicles including e-Verito and e20 Plus in passenger vehicle space, has introduced the three-wheeler taking care of the last mile connectivity.

"The launch of this electric three-wheeler is another step towards e-mobility by the Mahindra group. It will cater to last mile connectivity," M&M Managing Director Pawan Goenka told reporters here.

He added that the company is looking to expand electric portfolio and there will be more product launches in the segment, going ahead.

Asked about the company's investment plans in the electric vehicle space, Goenka said the company has already invested Rs 500 crore and has also committed another Rs 600 crore for the vertical.

"We are also raising the production capacity. From 500 units a month, it will go up to 1,000 units in a couple of months and around 5,000 units in a couple of years," Goenka said.

The company will also take a call on which models from its current product portfolio could be given electric makeover.

Powered by a 120 Ah battery, the five-seater e-Alpha Mini can travel 85 kms on a single charge and can hit a top speed of 25 kmph.

After NCR, the company plans to launch it in Lucknow followed by Kolkata and other parts of the country.

"The launch of the e-Alpha Mini is yet another step to provide an emission free, green mode of safe intra city transportation in the country," said Rajan Wadhera, M&M President ? Automotive Sector.

TAGS

Mahindra and Mahindra launchMahindra and Mahindra e-rickshawMahindra and Mahindra e-Alpha MiniMahindra and Mahindra e-Alpha Mini price

From Zee News

Forex kitty swells by $3.57 billion, closes in on $400 bn-mark
Markets

Forex kitty swells by $3.57 billion, closes in on $400 bn-m...

Companies

Promoters to dilute 19% in ICICI Lombard IPO

Satya Nadella pens book on Microsoft journey, future tech challenges
International Business

Satya Nadella pens book on Microsoft journey, future tech c...

Companies

No end in sight at Tata Motors' Jamshedpur strike on d...

Companies

Telecom Commission defers decision on IMG proposals, seeks...

Harley Davidson cuts prices by up to Rs 2.5 lakh on 2 models
Automobiles

Harley Davidson cuts prices by up to Rs 2.5 lakh on 2 model...

Oriental Bank of Commerce cuts MCLR by 0.05% for select tenors
Personal Finance

Oriental Bank of Commerce cuts MCLR by 0.05% for select ten...

PAC members oppose Air India divestment
Companies

PAC members oppose Air India divestment

Sanjeev Sinha appointed Advisor for Rupees 98,000 crores Ahmedabad-Mumbai High Speed Rail
Economy

Sanjeev Sinha appointed Advisor for Rupees 98,000 crores Ah...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video