Mahindra launches TUV300 variant at Rs 9.66 lakh

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, September 25, 2017 - 16:52
Mahindra launches TUV300 variant at Rs 9.66 lakh

New Delhi: Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Monday launched a variant of its compact SUV TUV300 priced at Rs 9.66 lakh (ex-showroom Mumbai).

The top-end T10 variant now comes with various additional features like touchscreen infotainment system with GPS navigation and faux leather seats.

The interiors of the vehicle have been designed by Pininfarina.

"The TUV300 has already successfully established itself in the compact SUV segment with over 60,000 satisfied customers," M&M Chief of Sales and Marketing Veejay Ram Nakra said in a statement.

The T10 variant would further enhance the TUV300's appeal amongst buyers looking for an SUV that compliments their aspirations and lifestyles, he added.

