Mahindra & Mahindra launches new model of KUV100

Bhopal: Automobile major Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) on Friday launched a new model of its sports utility vehicle KUV100.

The updated version, 'KUV100 NXT', is packed with 40 new features, the company said.

"The KUV100 NXT has created a new category within the SUV segment in the price range of Rs 4.5-7.5 lakh. We have managed to successfully launch the new model within 21 months (of launch of KUV100) after seeking feedback from various quarters," the company's senior general manager, sales, Deepak Kapoor told reporters here.

Available in five variants, the SUV comes with 40 new features, including hi-tech ones like touchscreen infotainment system with GPS navigation and new driver information system with voice alert, among others.

The company has sold 60,000 units of KUV100 across the country, including 3,000 in Madhya Pradesh, since its launch in January 2016, Kapoor said.

The car is available in eight colours and has both diesel and petrol options, he added.

The company commands 41 per cent market share in the SUV segment in the state, Kapoor added.