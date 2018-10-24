हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mahindra & Mahindra

Mahindra Marazzo receives over 10,000 bookings since launch

Marazzo is powered by a 1.5 litre, 4- cylinder D15 Diesel engine.

Mahindra Marazzo receives over 10,000 bookings since launch

New Delhi: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M),  has announced that its recently launched MPV Marazzo has garnered more than 10,000 bookings since its launch.

The Marazzo has been co-designed by the Mahindra Design Studio and Italian design house, Pininfarina.

“Engineered for excellence, the Marazzo has generated a lot of interest among buyers with its bold and aerodynamic design, smooth ride, agile handling, luxurious space for up to 8 people, quietest cabin and industry-first Surround Cool Technology,” M&M said in a statement.

The Mahindra Marazzo was launched in India in September at launch price of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the M2 variant.

Veejay Nakra, Chief of Sales and Marketing, Automotive Sector, said, “We thank our customers for the tremendous response and are delighted with the number of bookings received for the Marazzo within just 1 month. This reaffirms the immense popularity Marazzo has garnered in such short time.”

Marazzo comes in 7-seater and 8 seater options with the 7-seater offering captain seats in the 2nd row. The 2nd row (in 8-seater) and 3rd row come with a foldable 60:40 split for 1055 litres of luggage space when completely folded down.

Marazzo is powered by a 1.5 litre, 4- cylinder D15 Diesel engine producing 90.2kW (121 BHP) power and 300 Nm torque.

The vehicle comes with several convenience features that include power-foldable orvms with side turn indicators and entry assist lamp, follow-me-home & lead-me-to-vehicle headlamps, service reminder, cooled glove box, sunglass holder, conversation mirror, cup-holders in every row and bottle-holders on all 4 doors, multiple charging and media outlets.

