हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo teaser released: All you want to know

Marazzo, means “shark” in the Basque language.

Mahindra Marazzo teaser released: All you want to know

New Delhi: Automobile major Mahindra & Mahindra on Tuesday released the trailer of some the design elements of the Mahindra Marazzo earlier codenamed the U321.

Marazzo, means “shark” in the Basque language. The company says that the shark was the design inspiration behind this car. From the teaser images, the vehicle resembles that of a 7-seater car.

Media reports claim that the car will be pitted against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Toyota Innova.

On the pricing front, the car may be priced upto Rs 15 lakh for the top end variant wile the base variant may start at around Rs 10 lakh.

Though noting official has been made about the launch time of the car, the Mahindra Marazzo will reportedly drive in by the end of September. Few reports also added that under the hood, the Mahindra Marazzo will feature a 1.6-litre diesel engine during the launch while a petrol engine might be in the works soon.

The company sells a range of passenger vehicles, including XUV 500, Scorpio, TUV 300 and KUV 100. M&M recently said that it plans to increase prices of its passenger vehicles by up to Rs 30,000 or 2 percent from next month in order to offset impact of rising commodity prices.

 

Tags:
Mahindra MarazzoMahindra Marazzo teaserMahindra Marazzo launchMahindra Marazzo specsMahindra Marazzo India

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close