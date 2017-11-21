Mahindra opens $230 million plant for off- highway vehicle in Detroit

Washington/New Delhi: Indian automobile giant Mahindra & Mahindra has opened a new USD 230 million plant for an off- highway vehicle in Detroit, the world's car capital, which got its first automotive production facility in 25 years.

The new plant will create 250 new jobs in the US, the world's top automotive market.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has tweeted:

I run the risk of boring you with a flood of tweets about the opening of our Detroit Automotive factory yesterday. But we’re still energised by the experience & since the team has put together a neat visual summary of the event, I am pleased to share it.. https://t.co/L2rJD7kA9x — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 21, 2017

In few weeks, the new facility will produce an off- highway vehicle which will extend Mahindra's current position in this growing segment, Mahindra said.

Designed and engineered by Mahindra Automotive North America (MANA), the vehicle promises to be unlike anything currently on the market, he said.

An off-road vehicle is one which is capable of driving on and off paved or gravel surface.

By 2020, additional planned projects will result in 400 more jobs and another USD 600 million in local investment over that same period.

In addition, MANA will continue to provide Metro Detroit- based engineering support for new vehicle platform development for India and global markets.

Mahindra has in total 30 facilities having invested about USD 1 billion in the US and providing employment to some 30,000 people, Vajda said as he praised the contribution of Mahindra in American economy and strengthening India-US relationship.

Mahindra was recently named as one of five vehicle manufacturers selected by the United State Postal Service (USPS) to produce prototype delivery trucks for testing and evaluation. At the request of the USPS, details about the program will be available at a later date, a company release said.

The USD 19-billion group, which is present in more than 100 countries and operates in as many as 11 sectors, employs over two lakh people.

With PTI Inputs