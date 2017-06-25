Mahindra pulls the plug on automatic variant of Scorpio

New Delhi: Utility vehicle major Mahindra & Mahindra has discontinued sales of automatic variant of its popular sports utility vehicle Scorpio.

The Mumbai-based company has already removed the Mahindra Scorpio AT variant from its official website.

When contacted, a Mahindra & Mahindra spokesperson confirmed the development.

"The automatic transmission that served the Scorpio well for all this time has come to the end of its cycle," a company spokesperson told PTI.

Going forward the company will take a considered call on introducing automatic transmission in Scorpio based on the market's requirements, the spokesperson added.

M&M had launched the automatic variant of the new generation Scorpio in 2015 priced between Rs 13.13 lakh and Rs 14.33 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The company had launched the new generation Scorpio, which has been built on an all-new platform, in September 2014.

According to industry sources, the company is already working on a facelift of the SUV. The company is also said to be in the process of developing the fourth generation and launch it by 2020.

The Scorpio range is currently priced between Rs 9.78 lakh and Rs 14.32 lakh.

The Scorpio Getaway, on the other hand is tagged at Rs 9.29 lakh and Rs 10.28 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Delhi).