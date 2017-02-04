Mahindra recalls Bolero Maxi Truck Plus model in India to fix defect
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, February 4, 2017 - 18:48
New Delhi: In order to fix faulty fluid hose, auto major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) is recalling an unspecified number of its utility vehicle Bolero Maxi Truck Plus in India.
The Mumbai-based company has announced a "proactive inspection" of a fluid hose on Bolero Maxi Truck Plus vehicles, manufactured in September and October 2016, M&M said in a regulatory filing.
"This is in keeping with the company's customer centric approach. The inspection and subsequent rectification will be carried out free of cost for Bolero Maxi Truck Plus DI customers, who will be individually contacted by the company," it added.
The company, however, did not reveal as how many units of the model were impacted.
With PTI Inputs
First Published: Saturday, February 4, 2017 - 18:48
-
Stop sending Indians on H1-B visas, hire US locals: Narayana Murthy to Indian IT companies
-
RBI to issue new Rs 100 bank notes soon, old notes to remain valid
-
Central government employees expect 2% DA for January 2017
-
Uber chief quits Trump advisory group after uproar
-
All I-T returns must be filed by March end; penalty to be imposed after last date
-
It's official: Apple to manufacture iPhones in India at Bengaluru facility
-
Aapka Budget | What were the big announcements government made during Budget 2017?
-
Verify online deposits made post demonetisation, income tax department asks taxpayers
-
I-T department to impose fine on filing I-T return after due date
-
CBI court issues warrant against Vijay Mallya in IDBI loan case