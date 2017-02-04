close
Mahindra recalls Bolero Maxi Truck Plus model in India to fix defect

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, February 4, 2017 - 18:48
New Delhi: In order to fix faulty fluid hose, auto major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) is recalling an unspecified number of its utility vehicle Bolero Maxi Truck Plus in India.

The Mumbai-based company has announced a "proactive inspection" of a fluid hose on Bolero Maxi Truck Plus vehicles, manufactured in September and October 2016, M&M said in a regulatory filing.

"This is in keeping with the company's customer centric approach. The inspection and subsequent rectification will be carried out free of cost for Bolero Maxi Truck Plus DI customers, who will be individually contacted by the company," it added.

The company, however, did not reveal as how many units of the model were impacted.

With PTI Inputs

First Published: Saturday, February 4, 2017 - 18:48
