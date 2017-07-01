Mahindra sales dip 8% at 35,716 units in June

New Delhi: Auto major Mahindra & Mahindra on Saturday reported 8 percent decline in total sales at 35,716 units in June.

The company had sold 39,009 units in the same month last year, it said in a statement.

In the domestic market, sales were down 3 percent at 33,861 units last month compared to 34,989 units in June 2016.

Exports were down 54 percent at 1,855 units in June against 4,020 units in the same month last year.

Sales of passenger vehicles, including Scorpio, XUV500, Xylo, Bolero and Verito, declined 5 percent at 16,170 units compared to 17,070 units in the same month last year.

Commercial vehicle sales were up 12 percent at 15,131 units in June against 13,538 units in the year-ago period, the company said.

M&M President Automotive Sector Rajan Wadhera said the company's focus has been to minimise channel stocks to reduce the transition losses on account of GST implementation.

"We are closely observing GST and strongly believe that once we tide over the initial uncertainties, GST is set to usher in a new era for the economy in general and the automotive industry in particular," he added.