close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Mahindra sales dip 8% at 35,716 units in June

Commercial vehicle sales were up 12 percent at 15,131 units in June against 13,538 units in the year-ago period, the company said.  

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, July 1, 2017 - 14:47
Mahindra sales dip 8% at 35,716 units in June

New Delhi: Auto major Mahindra & Mahindra on Saturday reported 8 percent decline in total sales at 35,716 units in June.

The company had sold 39,009 units in the same month last year, it said in a statement.

In the domestic market, sales were down 3 percent at 33,861 units last month compared to 34,989 units in June 2016.

Exports were down 54 percent at 1,855 units in June against 4,020 units in the same month last year.

Sales of passenger vehicles, including Scorpio, XUV500, Xylo, Bolero and Verito, declined 5 percent at 16,170 units compared to 17,070 units in the same month last year.

Commercial vehicle sales were up 12 percent at 15,131 units in June against 13,538 units in the year-ago period, the company said.

M&M President Automotive Sector Rajan Wadhera said the company's focus has been to minimise channel stocks to reduce the transition losses on account of GST implementation.

"We are closely observing GST and strongly believe that once we tide over the initial uncertainties, GST is set to usher in a new era for the economy in general and the automotive industry in particular," he added.

TAGS

New DelhiMahindra & MahindraDomestic marketsM&M President Automotive Sector Rajan WadheraMinimise channel stocksGSTimplementation of GST

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

World celebrates International Yoga Day 2017 - In Pics

GST rollout: Here&#039;s what industry experts are saying
Companies

GST rollout: Here's what industry experts are saying

Sugar trade to pick up post-GST; prices not to rise: Govt
Economy

Sugar trade to pick up post-GST; prices not to rise: Govt

Infosys appoints D Sundaram as independent director
Companies

Infosys appoints D Sundaram as independent director

Sebi tightens rules for credit rating agencies
Markets

Sebi tightens rules for credit rating agencies

Hyundai domestic sales drop 6% to 37,562 units in June
Automobiles

Hyundai domestic sales drop 6% to 37,562 units in June

Maruti sales rev up 8% in June to 1,06,394 units
Automobiles

Maruti sales rev up 8% in June to 1,06,394 units

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video