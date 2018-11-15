हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mahindra & Mahindra

Mahindra Scorpio S9 variant launched at Rs 13.99 lakh

The new Scorpio S9 variant will be powered by the 103 kW (140 BHP) mHAWK engine with 320 Nm torque.

Mahindra Scorpio S9 variant launched at Rs 13.99 lakh

Mumbai: Mahindra & Mahindra has launched the new S9 variant of its popular SUV Scorpio in India.

The feature-packed Scorpio S9 is priced at Rs 13.99 lakh(ex-showroom Delhi) and will be available pan India across Mahindra dealerships.

The new Scorpio S9 variant will be powered by the 103 kW (140 BHP) mHAWK engine with 320 Nm torque.

It will offer voice assist system, fully automatic temperature control (fatc), 15 cm touchscreen infotainment with gps navigation, static-bending projector headlamps, led light guides, orvms with side-turn indicators, hydraulic assisted bonnet, audio and cruise controls on steering.

For safety, comfort and convenience the Scorpio S9 comes with dual front airbags, abs, front fog lamps, anti-theft warning, panic brake indication, intellipark and engine immobiliser.

Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales and Marketing - Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “Scorpio changed the landscape of the Indian Auto Industry & continues to be a dominant force in the SUV segment. The new Scorpio S9 offers a great feature package at an attractive price point making it a compelling buy for customers looking for a true-blue SUV, while retaining Scorpio’s core DNA of Power, Driving Thrill & Adventure.”

 

