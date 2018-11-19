Mahindra to increase Marazzo price by upto Rs 40,000 from January 1

Mumbai: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) has announced that it will increase the price of the recently launched MPV Marazzo by Rs 30,000 – Rs 40,000 effective January 1, 2019.

“As mentioned at the launch, the price of Marazzo was an introductory one. Effective January 1st 2019, we will be taking a price hike on the Marazzo, after a reasonable period of 4 months from its launch,” Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales and Marketing – Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited said.

The Marazzo has been co-designed by the Mahindra Design Studio and Italian design house, Pininfarina.

The Mahindra Marazzo was launched in India in September at launch price of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the M2 variant.

Marazzo comes in 7-seater and 8 seater options with the 7-seater offering captain seats in the 2nd row. The 2nd row (in 8-seater) and 3rd row come with a foldable 60:40 split for 1055 litres of luggage space when completely folded down.

Marazzo is powered by a 1.5 litre, 4- cylinder D15 Diesel engine producing 90.2kW (121 BHP) power and 300 Nm torque.

The vehicle comes with several convenience features that include power-foldable orvms with side turn indicators and entry assist lamp, follow-me-home & lead-me-to-vehicle headlamps, service reminder, cooled glove box, sunglass holder, conversation mirror, cup-holders in every row and bottle-holders on all 4 doors, multiple charging and media outlets.