Mahindra XUV500 Sportz Edition launched at Rs 16.53 lakh

Home-grown UV specialist Mahindra has launched a limited edition variant of its flagship offering in India - XUV500 Sportz Edition. The seven-seater people-mover is based on the W10 trim of the standard XUV500 and can be opted for with either a manual or an automatic transmission. The MT and the AT trims are priced at Rs 16.53 lakh and Rs 17.56 lakh (ex-showroom Mumbai) respectively.

So, what’s new in this special edition? Well, just like Mahindra did with the pre-facelift version of the XUV500, this new one gets sporty decals on the bonnet, ORVMs and the lower sections of the doors. Apart from these stickers, Mahindra has revamped the styling with darker grey-coloured alloy-wheels with red brake calipers and red-coloured door handles, roof rails and inserts in front fog lamps. To complete the makeover, Mahindra has slapped on ‘Sportz’ badges on the C-pillar, dashboard, key and at the rear of the vehicle.

Since this limited edition is based on the W10 trim, it comes jam-packed with loads of creature-comforts like all disc brakes, ABS with EBD, half-a-dozen airbags, reverse parking camera with dynamic assist, cruise control, follow-me-home headlamps, electric sunroof, micro hybrid technology and rain sensing wipers.

There are no mechanical changes and that means the Sportz Edition is powered by the same 2.2-litre mHAWK turbo-diesel engine that pumps out 140PS of power and 330Nm of torque. Both the manual and automatic transmissions on offer have 6-forward speeds. Mahindra's AWD (all-wheel-drive) system comes part of the standard equipment in both the models.

