Maruti New Ciaz 2018: Key Features

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Monday launched an updated version of its mid-sized sedan Ciaz featuring a new petrol powertrain with price starting at Rs 8.19 lakh (ex-showroom).

The manual variants of the new petrol version are priced between Rs 8.19 lakh and Rs 9.97 lakh while the automatic transmission options are tagged between Rs 9.8 lakh and Rs 10.97 lakh. The diesel variant has been priced between Rs 9.19 lakh and Rs 10.97 lakh.

Maruti said that the new Ciaz delivers class leading fuel efficiency of 21.56 Km/l in manual petrol variants and 28.09Km/l in diesel.

Here are the key features of the Maruti New Ciaz 2018

Engine

The new Ciaz comes with a new 1.5 litre K15 petrol engine along with a new generation smart hybrid technology featuring a lithium-ion battery. Earlier version of the sedan was powered by a 1.4 litre petrol engine. The diesel versions of the model would continue to be powered by the original 1.3-litre diesel engine with hybrid technology.

Exterior

Sharp Front Fascia with new Grille & Bumper

Sleek & Contemporary LED Projector Auto headlamps with DRLs (Segment first)

LED Fog Lamps and chrome Garnish

Rear LED Combination Lamps

Elegant Chrome Bezels on front & rear fascia

16-inch precision cut alloy wheels in dual tone Metallic Pebble Grey Finish

Interior

New Birch blonde wood grain accents with sophisticated low gloss finish

Satin chrome highlights on dashboard & door trims

New 4.2” Multi information colored TFT display

Eco illumination in speedometer which dynamically changes color based on the driving pattern.

Colour Range