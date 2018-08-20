हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Maruti New Ciaz 2018

Maruti New Ciaz 2018 launched in India: Price, features and more

The New Ciaz comes with aggressive stance, bold design with a premium road presence.

Maruti New Ciaz 2018 launched in India: Price, features and more

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki on Monday launched the New Ciaz 2018 in a brand new avatar. The New Ciaz will further strengthen Maruti Suzuki’s position in the A3 premium sedan segment, Maruti said.

The Maruti Ciaz 2018 facelift comes at a starting price of Rs 8.19 lakh for the petrol version and goes upto Rs 9.97 lakh. The Diesel variant has been tagged at Rs 9.19 lakh for the starting model while the top variant has been priced upto Rs 10.97 lakh

The bookings for the New Ciaz was already thrown open two weeks ago at Maruti's NEXA showrooms across.

The New Ciaz comes with aggressive stance, bold design with a premium road presence. The exteriors are accentuated by many first in segment premium design features like LED Projector headlamp with DRL, New LED Rear Combination Lamp and New Machined Alloy wheels.

The interiors of the New Ciaz have also been upgraded keeping core focus on convenience and luxury. The interiors of New Ciaz include new premium dashboard and host of convenience features.

 

