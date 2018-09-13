Maruti ramps up Baleno production to cut waiting period

New Delhi: Country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) has said that it has increased the production of Baleno by 34 percent over the last 8 months to reduce the waiting period for the premium hatchback.

Launched in October 2015, Baleno is one of the top selling models for Maruti Suzuki. The premium hatchback has been featuring among India’s top five best selling cars since March 2017. Maruti Suzuki has sold over 450,000 units of Baleno cumulatively, since its launch, the company said.

RS Kalsi, Senior Executive Director (Marketing and Sales), Maruti Suzuki said, “The high demand for Baleno since its launch is a testimony of our best in class technology, design and customer experience. The availability of Baleno got a boost with the Suzuki Motor Gujarat plant operational at its full capacity of 2.5 Lakh units annually. We are confident that with increased production of Baleno we will be able to enhance the car ownership experience of our NEXA customers. With improved availability the average monthly sales of Baleno has touched around 18,000 units in the past 8 months, as compared to an average of around 14,000 units in the Jan’17-Aug’17 period.”

Baleno is exclusively manufactured in India and it is the first car to be exported from India to Japan.