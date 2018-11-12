हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Maruti recalls over 800 units of Ciaz for faulty speedometer

Maruti said that the Ciaz Diesel's Zeta and Alpha variants manufactured between August 1, 2018 and September 21, 2018 will be recalled.

New Delhi: The country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) has announced that several units of the latest Ciaz diesel will be recalled for faulty speedometers.

Maruti said that the Ciaz Diesel's Zeta and Alpha variants manufactured between August 1, 2018 and September 21, 2018 will be recalled for speedometer check and faulty parts will be replaced free of cost.

Ciaz owners can click on this link to check if their Ciaz Diesel (Zeta/Alpha) is included in the vehicles that may need inspection and replacement of Speedometer assembly and Owner’s Manual.

Maruti has started a service campaign for over 800 units of Ciaz and from October 29 onwards, dealers have started reaching out to customers.

The New Ciaz comes with aggressive stance, bold design with a premium road presence. The exteriors are accentuated by many first in segment premium design. The car houses a sharp front fascia with new grille and bumper, sleek and contemporary LED projector auto headlamps with DRLs (segment first), led fog lamps and chrome garnish, rear led combination lamps, elegant chrome bezels on front and rear fascia, 16-inch precision cut alloy wheels in dual tone metallic pebble grey finish.

The interiors of the New Ciaz have also been upgraded keeping core focus on convenience and luxury. The interiors of New Ciaz include a new birch blonde wood grain accents with sophisticated low gloss finish, satin chrome highlights on dashboard and door trims, new 4.2 inch multi information colored tft display, eco illumination in speedometer which dynamically changes color based on the driving pattern.

