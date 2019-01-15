Maruti reveals exterior of upcoming 3rd-gen WagonR: Check teaser video

New Delhi: Leaving nothing to imagination, Maruti Suzuki's official ARENA Youtube page has revealed the exterior of the 3rd-generation WagonR.

The all new WagonR 2019, as touted by Maruti, bears sturdy and masculine look with true tall boy design for a strong road presence in the released video.

The all-new WagonR is now available for booking starting. Customers can book the 3rd generation WagonR at authorized dealer network across the country by paying Rs 11,000. They can also book the car online.

The New WagonR is powered by the advanced K-series engine offering high fuel efficiency and an unmatched driving experience, Maruti said. The car now comes with a new 1.2 L engine option that delivers powerful and impressive performance coupled with great fuel economy. Customers will also have the choice of 1.0 L engine for the all-new WagonR.

Maruti Suzuki's acclaimed two pedal technology will also be offered in the new WagonR. The Auto Gear Shift (AGS) offers. Maruti said that for the first it is going to offer the most innovative SmartPlay Studio infotainment experience in the Big New WagonR.

The car will be available in Pearl Poolside Blue, Pearl Nutmeg Brown, Magma Grey, Pearl Autumn Orange, Silky Silver and Superior White Range of variants. The Petrol: 1.0 L engine will be available in Lxi, Vxi / Vxi AGS variants while the Petrol: 1.2 L will be available in Vxi, Vxi AGS, Zxi / Zxi AGS variants.