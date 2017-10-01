close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Maruti rolls out new S-Cross at Rs 8.49 lakh

By equipping it with the acclaimed green technology DDiS200 with Smart Hybrid, the company has been able to bring down emissions in the all-new S-Cross to as low as 105.5 gm/km, he added.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, October 1, 2017 - 16:00
Maruti rolls out new S-Cross at Rs 8.49 lakh

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India on Sunday launched an updated version of its crossover S-Cross with price starting at Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The four variants of the vehicle are priced between Rs 8.49 lakh and Rs 11.29 lakh.

"S-Cross, in its newest form, is an important milestone in our journey of transformation," MSI MD and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said in a statement.

By equipping it with the acclaimed green technology DDiS200 with Smart Hybrid, the company has been able to bring down emissions in the all-new S-Cross to as low as 105.5 gm/km, he added.

"We are confident that S-Cross will strengthen Maruti Suzuki's position in the premium urban segment," Ayukawa said.

MSI and its suppliers have invested over Rs 100 crore towards development of the all-new S-Cross. It comes with over 95 per cent localisation.

TAGS

Maruti S CrossMaruti SuzukiMaruti Suzuki IndiaMaruti S cross priceMaruti S cross launchMaruti S cross features

From Zee News

Govt needs to take measures to push growth: C Rangarajan
Economy

Govt needs to take measures to push growth: C Rangarajan

US court trims fine on TCS to $420 million in Epic Systems suit
International Business

US court trims fine on TCS to $420 million in Epic Systems...

Vistara awaits necessary approvals on CEO&#039;s appointment
Companies

Vistara awaits necessary approvals on CEO's appointmen...

International Business

UAE begins collecting 'sin' taxes on tobacco, ene...

Jet fuel price hiked by 6%; LPG costlier by Rs 1.50 a cylinder
Personal Finance

Jet fuel price hiked by 6%; LPG costlier by Rs 1.50 a cylin...

PM&#039;s crop cover pushes insurance penetration past 1% in FY17
Economy

PM's crop cover pushes insurance penetration past 1% i...

Income inequality to rise further, jobs remain a chimera: Study
Economy

Income inequality to rise further, jobs remain a chimera: S...

Economy

Govt should relax fiscal deficit targets, boost expenditure...

L&amp;T Infotech bags $100 million contract to help pin down tax evaders
Companies

L&T Infotech bags $100 million contract to help pin dow...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video