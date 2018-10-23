हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Maruti Suzuki India

Maruti S-Cross crosses 1 lakh cumulative sales milestone

S-Cross is a flagship product from Maruti Suzuki’s NEXA portfolio.

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Tuesday announced that its premium urban offering S-Cross has achieved the milestone of 1-lakh cumulative sales.

S-Cross is a flagship product from Maruti Suzuki’s NEXA portfolio. It is retailed from more than 329 NEXA sales outlets across the country covering over 186 cities.

“S-Cross has thrilled customers with its chic interiors, bold design and advanced technology, delivering a premium ownership experience. Tested at Maruti Suzuki’s world-class Rohtak R&D facility, the S-Cross is compliant with advance safety norms including frontal offset crash, side impact and pedestrian safety,” MSI said in a statement

R S Kalsi, Senior Executive Director, Marketing & Sales, said, “S-Cross has clocked over 16 percent market share in its segment and has helped us delight customers looking for a premium offering from Maruti Suzuki. We have created a highly engaging ownership experience of the S-Cross by introducing many best in segment features which are further complimented by its bold design and premium interiors.”

The S-Cross has contributed to the success of NEXA with its premium appeal. Further, the signature color NEXA Blue contributes to more than 36 percent of sales for S-Cross, Maruti said.

