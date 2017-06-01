close
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, June 1, 2017 - 12:13
Maruti sales rise 11% in May at 1,36,962 units

New Delhi: The country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Thursday posted an 11.3 percent rise in total sales in May at 1,36,962 units as against 1,23,034 vehicles in the same month last year.

The company's domestic sales increased 15.5 percent during the month to 1,30,676 units as against 1,13,162 units in May 2016.

Last month, sales of mini segment cars, including, Alto and WagonR, increased 18.1 percent to 39,089 units from 33,105 vehicles in the year-ago month, MSI said in a statement.

The company said sales of the compact segment comprising Swift, Estilo, Dzire, Baleno and Ignis increased 10.1 percent to 51,234 units in May this year as against 46,554 units in the same month last year.

Sales of mid-sized sedan Ciaz declined by 8.9 percent to 4,724 units. Sales of utility vehicles, including Ertiga, S- Cross and Vitara Brezza surged by 66.3 percent to 22,608 units from 13,596 units in the corresponding month last year.

Sales of vans, Omni and Eeco, rose 3.5 percent to 12,593 units last month as compared to 12,164 units in the same period of the previous year. Exports during the month declined 36.3 percent to 6,286 units from 9,872 vehicles in May last year, MSI said.

