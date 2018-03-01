Maruti Suzuki Alto crosses 35 lakh unit sales milestone

New Delhi: India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) has said that its most popular hatchback Alto has crossed 35 lakh unit sales milestone in February.

Maruti's senior executive director RS Kalsi told Zee Business, "This has been our biggest achievement on single model wih evolving customers."

Launched in 2001, Alto took over 6 years to touch the 5 lakh sales mark. Following which, 5 lakh units of the model were sold in every two years.

Kalsi added that 20,000 units of Alto are sold every month on an average.

MSI on Thursday also released its February sales data. The company reported a 15 percent increase in total sales at 1,49,824 units in February as against 1,30,280 units in the year-ago month.

Maruti's domestic sales stood at 1,37,900 units, up 14.2 percent from 1,20,735 units in February 2017.

Sales of mini segment cars, including Alto and WagonR, witnessed a 2.1 percent rise to 33,789 units during the month under review from 33,079 units in February 2017, MSI said.

The auto major further said sales of the compact segment comprising Swift, Estilo, Dzire and Baleno jumped by 38.7 percent to 65,213 units last month as against 47,002 units in the year-ago month.

MSI said sales of mid-sized sedan Ciaz declined by 16.8 percent to 4,897 units during the month.

Sales of utility vehicles, including Gypsy, Grand Vitara, Ertiga, S-Cross and compact SUV Vitara Brezza increased by 13.8 percent to 20,324 units in February, from 17,863 units in the same month of 2017.

Sales of vans -- Omni and Eeco -- declined by 12.5 percent to 12,425 units last month as against 14,195 units in the year-ago period.

Exports in February were up 24.9 percent to 11,924 units as compared with 9,545 units in the same month last year, MSI said.