Maruti Suzuki announces free car check-up camp ahead of summer months

Customers can avail the services at all authorised Maruti Suzuki workshops in the country.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Apr 10, 2018, 16:47 PM IST
New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki on Tuesday announced that it would be holding check-up camps across the country to help owners keep their cars running smoothly in the peak summer months. The camps would be free of cost where owners of Maruti Suzuki cars can get advice on the condition of their vehicles.

As part of the camp, free inspection of key vehicular functions and extensive checks would be carried out. The car health check would cover air conditioning, oil and coolant, battery, electric system and tyres. "Our approach is to offer hassle-free service to customers throughout the year. We believe a summer-ready car will indeed lead to a delightful experience for our customers," said a statement from the company.

