Maruti Suzuki announces nation-wide monsoon service camp

Key components like brakes, windscreen, wiper blades, battery and electric systems would be specifically checked at the camp.

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki customers can now avail a complimentary vehicle check-up as part of the company's 'Monsoon Service Camp' across authorised service centres in the country.

According to a press release issued by the country's largest automaker, customers can bring their vehicles to any authorised service centre between July 9 and July 30 for a complete and complimentary check-up. The company says that the camp is being organised to ensure that its cars are running in optimum condition during the monsoon season.

As part of the check-ups, key components like brakes, windscreen, wiper blades, battery and electric systems would be specifically checked to ensure the entire vehicle is ready for the rains. "Our objective of this service camp is to reinforce the bond with our customers by providing them the first step towards prevention during monsoon," said Partho Banerjee, Executive Director (Service), Maruti Suzuki India. "The camp will benefit the customers by providing them necessary care and maintenance in the challenging season of monsoon." 

In addition to the checks, Maruti Suzuki has also announced that customers can get offers on parts and accessories.

