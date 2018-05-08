Maruti Suzuki announces service campaign to fix possible brake fault for over 52K units of new Swift, Baleno: Check out your car's eligibility here

NEW DELHI: Maruti Suzuki India, a subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corp, has announced that it will undertake a Service Campaign for new Swift and Baleno models to inspect for a possible fault in the brake vacuum hose.

The inspection and replacement will be done free of cost for the customer.

“Around 52,686 new Swift and Baleno vehicles manufactured between 1st December 2017 and 16th March 2018 will be covered in this campaign,” the company wrote in its Website.

Starting May 14, Maruti dealers will contact owners of the vehicles included in this service campaign for inspection and replacement of the faulty part.

“Service Campaigns are undertaken globally by automobile companies to rectify faults that may potentially cause inconvenience to customers,” Maruti said.

Customers of new Swift and Baleno can fill in the chassis number (MBH followed by 14 digit alpha-numeric number) on the computer screen. The chassis number is embossed on the vehicle ID plate and is also in the vehicle invoice / registration documents.

You can also click on this link to check if your new Swift/Baleno is included in the vehicles that may need attention.

Maruti reported 14.4 percent increase in total sales at 1,72,986 units in April against 1,51,215 units in the year-ago month.

The company's domestic sales stood at 1,64,978 units, up 14.2 percent from 1,44,492 units in April last year, MSI said in a statement.

Sales of mini segment cars, including Alto and WagonR, witnessed a 2.8 percent decline to 37,794 units during the month, under review from 38,897 units in April 2017, MSI said.

The auto major further said sales of the compact segment comprising Swift, Estilo, Dzire and Baleno jumped by 31.8 percent to 83,834 units last month as against 63,584 units in the year-ago month.