Maruti Suzuki beats Alto as most selling car in Aug 2017

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki Dzire has toppled Maruti Alto as the best selling car in August this year.

The former was consistently bagging first position as one of the top sellers in the country.

Dzire has seen a growth of 110 percent month on month over July 2017.

The top selling Maruti model observed a growth of 96.2 percent compared to August last year.

10 Top Selling Cars In August 2017:

1. Maruti Suzuki Dzire: 30,934

2. Maruti Suzuki Alto: 21,521

3. Maruti Suzuki Baleno: 17,190

4. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: 14,396

5. Maruti Suzuki WagonR: 13,907

6. Maruti Suzuki Swift: 12,631

7. Hyundai Grand i10: 12,306

8. Hyundai i20: 11,832

9. Hyundai Creta: 10,158

10. Maruti Suzuki Celerio: 9210