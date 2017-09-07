close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Maruti Suzuki beats Alto as most selling car in Aug 2017

Maruti Suzuki Dzire has toppled Maruti Alto as the best selling car in August this year. The former was consistently bagging first position as one of the top sellers in the country. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, September 7, 2017 - 22:59
Maruti Suzuki beats Alto as most selling car in Aug 2017

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki Dzire has toppled Maruti Alto as the best selling car in August this year.

The former was consistently bagging first position as one of the top sellers in the country.

Dzire has seen a growth of 110 percent month on month over July 2017.

The top selling Maruti model observed a growth of 96.2 percent compared to August last year.

10 Top Selling Cars In August 2017:

1. Maruti Suzuki Dzire: 30,934

2. Maruti Suzuki Alto: 21,521

3. Maruti Suzuki Baleno: 17,190

4. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: 14,396

5. Maruti Suzuki WagonR: 13,907

6. Maruti Suzuki Swift: 12,631

7. Hyundai Grand i10: 12,306

8. Hyundai i20: 11,832

9. Hyundai Creta: 10,158

10. Maruti Suzuki Celerio: 9210

 

 

TAGS

Maruti Suzuki DzireMaruti Altomaruti carMaruti SwiftMaruti Suzuki Baleno

From Zee News

Had come back to India to exchange scrapped notes: Rajan
Economy

Had come back to India to exchange scrapped notes: Rajan

Had come back to India to exchange scrapped notes: Raghuram Rajan
Economy

Had come back to India to exchange scrapped notes: Raghuram...

I may have resigned if note ban was thrust: Raghuram Rajan
Economy

I may have resigned if note ban was thrust: Raghuram Rajan

Nissan India offers benefits up to Rs 71,000 on new cars
Auto News

Nissan India offers benefits up to Rs 71,000 on new cars

India among top 10 price appreciating housing markets: Report
Real Estate

India among top 10 price appreciating housing markets: Repo...

Sebi imposes Rs 2,423 cr fine on PACL, 4 directors
Companies

Sebi imposes Rs 2,423 cr fine on PACL, 4 directors

Flipkart announces &#039;Big Billion Days&#039; sale on Sep 20-24
Personal Finance

Flipkart announces 'Big Billion Days' sale on Sep...

Auto News

Royal Enfield introduces two new variants of Classic 350 an...

Economy

Current account deficit may widen to 3% in Apr-Jun: Nomura

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video