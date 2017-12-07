Maruti Suzuki begins nation-wide 'Winter Car Care' camp

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki has announced that it is organising a nation-wide 'Winter Car Care' camp as part of its post-sales service facility. The camp will be held between December 7 and 17 across all its authorised dealer workshops.

In a statement, Maruti Suzuki announced that the camp will offer customers a thorough checkup of key component in their vehicles - including electric systems, brakes, battery, heater and ventilation system. Other highlights of the camp include offers on select parts and discount on labour charges.

The facility is open for both Maruti and Nexa car owners, and registrations can also be made through the Maruti Suzuki Care mobile application.

Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest car manufacturer has increased its focus on offering premium services by opening Nexa Service and Arena - its Maruti Suzuki equivalent, earlier this year. The company also launched a number of facelifts/upgrades this year including Baleno RS and the 2017 S-Cross. (Read full drive review of S-Cross)