Maruti Suzuki December sales declines 1.3% at 1,28,338 units

New Delhi: The country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Tuesday reported 1.3 percent decline in sales.

The company sold 1,28,338 units in December as compared to 1,30,066 units in the same month last year, MSI said in a statement.

Domestic sales were up 1.8 percent at 1,21,479 units last month as against 1,19,286 units in the year-ago month but exports in December were down by 36.4 percent at 6,859 units as against 10,780 units in the corresponding month last year, it said.

Sales of mini cars like Alto and WagonR were down 14 percent at 27,661 units as compared to 32,146 units in December last year while that of compact segment, including models such as Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire, were down 3.8 percent at 51,334 units as against 53,336 units in December last year, the company said.

Utility vehicles, including Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga were up 4.9 percent at 20,225 units as compared to 19,276 units in the year-ago month, MSI said.

An uptick was seen in mid-sized sedan Ciaz, that sold 4,734 units as compared to 2,382 units in the same month a year ago. Similarly, Super Carry vehicles sold 1,675 units as compared to 726 units in December last year.