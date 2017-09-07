close
Maruti Suzuki Dzire beats Alto as best selling car

Maruti Suzuki sold 30,934 units of the Dzire in August this year, passing the country's bestselling Maruti Alto that sold 21,521 units during the same period.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, September 8, 2017 - 08:55
Maruti Suzuki Dzire beats Alto as best selling car

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki Dzire has toppled Maruti Alto as the best selling car in August this year.

The former was consistently bagging first position as one of the top sellering car in the country.

According to the latest data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers, in the top 10 best passenger vehicles, Maruti’s Dzire ranked the top position in August with 30,934 units, surpassing the country's best selling Alto that sold 21,521 units during the same period.

India's 10 Top Selling Cars In August 2017

1. Maruti Suzuki Dzire (30,934 units)

2. Maruti Suzuki Alto (21,521 units)

3. Maruti Suzuki Baleno (17,190 units)

4. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza (14,396 units)

5. Maruti Suzuki WagonR (13,907 units)

6. Maruti Suzuki Swift (12,631 units)

7. Hyundai Grand i10 (12,306 units)

8. Hyundai i20 (11,832 units)

9. Hyundai Creta (10,158 units)

10. Maruti Suzuki Celerio (9,210 units)

TAGS

Maruti Suzuki DzireMaruti Altomaruti carMaruti SwiftMaruti Suzuki Baleno

