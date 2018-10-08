हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Maruti Suzuki India

Maruti Suzuki Dzire crosses 3 lakh sales mark in just 17 months

The third generation Dzire was launched in May 2017.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire crosses 3 lakh sales mark in just 17 months

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Monday announced that its popular sedan, the all new Dzire has become the crossed the 3-lakh sales milestone in just 17 months.

R S Kalsi, Senior Executive Director, MSI, said: “ We launched the new Dzire with smooth sedan styling, plush and roomy interiors, superior overall comfort and advanced safety features. It has created an excitement among our customers. The sales of new Dzire shot up by 28% compared to the previous generation car.”

The hugely popular Auto Gear Shift (AGS) technology is available on more variants of the Dzire, starting from the V trim up to Z and Z+. Nearly 20% of buyers have chosen the automatic variant, he added.

The third generation Dzire was launched in May 2017. MSI said its Auto Gear Shift (AGS) technology has found increasing acceptance among customers with 20 percent of Dzire customers opting for AGS variant.

The model is also equipped with features like SmartPlay infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Mirror-link technology.

The diesel variant of Dzire delivers 28.4 kmpl fuel efficiency while petrol variant gives 22 kmpl, the company said.

Tags:
Maruti Suzuki IndiaMaruti DZireMaruti Dzire 3-lakh sales milestoneMaruti DZire sales

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close