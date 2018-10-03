हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Maruti Suzuki India

Maruti Suzuki Eeco crosses 5 lakh sales milestone

Maruti Suzuki offers Eeco in both Petrol and CNG variants.

Maruti Suzuki Eeco crosses 5 lakh sales milestone

New Delhi: The country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Wednesday announced that its popular Eeco has crossed 5 lakh sales milestone.

“Designed to perform twin objectives of being a brilliant family transport and a dependable business vehicle, Eeco has built a strong foothold across the country since its launch in January 2010, MSI said in a statement.

The Eeco comes with sliding doors and spacious cabin. Eeco offers the dual choice of a five-seater or seven-seater. The Maruti Eeco is equipped with a powerful 1200 cc engine that delivers a power of 54kw@6000 rpm with a torque of 101Nm@3000 rpm. Maruti Suzuki offers Eeco in both Petrol and CNG variants. The CNG variant of Eeco delivers fuel economy of 21.8 km/kg. Petrol fuel efficiency is 16.2 kmpl. CNG variants account for over 17 of total Eeco sales, the company claimed.

R S Kalsi, Senior Executive Director (Marketing and Sales), Maruti said: “Eeco is designed to meet varied functional needs – be it personal such as an outing with family or for business. Eeco has been a partner in progress for young entrepreneurs in the country. Maruti Suzuki has consistently introduced upgrades in Eeco to stay relevant and adapt to changing needs of the customers. Customers prefer the modern design of Eeco in its segment, coupled with high fuel efficiency. We are confident to sustain a strong foothold in the segment with Eeco. We thank our customers for their support.”

Maruti reported marginal decline in total sales to 1,62,290 units in September as against 1,63,071 units in the year-ago period. The company's domestic sales stood at 1,53,550 units, up 1.4 percent from 1,51,400 units in September last year, MSI said in a statement.
 
Sales of vans –Omni and Eeco – increased by 6.6 percent to 14,645 units last month as against 13,735 units in the year-ago period.

