Maruti Suzuki hikes prices of various models with immediate effect

New Delhi: India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Friday hiked prices of its entire product range by up to Rs 8,014 with immediate effect.

The price hike is in the range of Rs 1,500 to Rs 8,014 (ex-showroom Delhi) across models, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement.

"The hike in car prices is because of increase in commodity, transportation and administrative costs," it added.

The company sells a range of models starting from hatchback Alto 800 to premium crossover S-Cross, priced between Rs 2.45 lakh and Rs 12.03 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

In August last year, MSI had hiked the prices of its compact SUV Vitara Brezza by Rs 20,000 and that of premium hatchback Baleno by Rs 10,000. On a select range of models, the price hike was between Rs 1,500 and Rs 5,000.

With PTI Inputs