Maruti Suzuki Ignis Alpha AMT launched at Rs 7.01 lakh

Maruti Suzuki has introduced the Automatic Gear Shift (AGS) option for the top-end Alpha trim of the Ignis at Rs 7.01 lakh (petrol) and Rs 8.08 lakh (diesel), ex-showroom Delhi. Earlier, the automatic options were only limited to the mid-trims of the Ignis – the Delta and the Zeta.

Launched in January, 2017, the Maruti Ignis has been doing fairly well with the sales hitting close to 4500 units a month on an average. The Japanese automaker has retailed 27,362 units of the Ignis till date with more than 70 per cent buyers opting for the petrol version. The numbers are impressive considering it’s a premium product in the market.

As per the auto giant, around 27 percent of the Ignis’ sales come from its automatic variants, and the addition of the Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) to its Alpha trim will only make it more popular among millennials.

Maruti Suzuki was the first automaker which debuted the famed AMT technology with its Celerio in the country. The two pedal technique has made automatics more affordable in India and has bridged the gap between the fuel efficiencies of the manual and the automatic variants. Now, the AMTs are neck-and-neck with the manually driven cars in terms of mileage.

The carmaker has equipped most of its cars with the same technology to give more options to its buyers. Among Maruti cars, the AMT can be had in the Maruti Alto K10, WagonR, Celerio, Dzire, Baleno, Ertiga and the Ciaz.

Retailed through Maruti Suzuki’s premium range of Nexa dealerships, the Ignis is powered by a 1.2-litre VVT petrol engine and a 1.3-litre DDiS diesel motor. With the addition of the AMT in the Alpha trim, all variants except the base - Sigma - are offered with both the manual as well as automatic transmission options.

