Maruti Suzuki launches 'i Create' personalisation for Swift

IANS| Last Updated: Friday, August 25, 2017 - 19:27
Maruti Suzuki launches &#039;i Create&#039; personalisation for Swift
New Delhi: Automobile major Maruti Suzuki on Friday introduced the "i Create" personalisation concept for its hatchback Swift.

According to the passenger car maker, the tool allows the customers to personalise their car using the "i Create" configurator available online as well as at the dealership.

"After the success of `i Create` on Vitara Brezza, we are introducing it on Swift, which will empower the young and dynamic customers to create their own impression on their Swift," R.S. Kalsi, Senior Executive Director (Marketing and Sales), MSIL said in a statement.

"`i Create` portfolio for Swift includes exclusively designed roof wrap and hood graphic options, striking exterior body styling kits encompassing spoilers, alloy wheels and many more options," the statement said.

Since its launch in May 2005, Maruti Suzuki has sold cumulative over 1.5 million units of Swift.

