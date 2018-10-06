हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
WagonR

Maruti Suzuki launches WagonR Limited Edition ahead of festive season

The WagonR Limited Edition is offered with two optional accessories kits at a special price of Rs 15,490 and Rs 25,490

Maruti Suzuki launches WagonR Limited Edition ahead of festive season

New Delhi: In a bid to further bolster sales, Maruti Suzuki has launched WagonR Limited Edition ahead of the festive season - giving one of its hottest selling cars a whiff of freshness.

The WagonR Limited Edition features an interior styling kit, double-din Bluetooth music system and reverse parking sensors. It also gets seat covers of a new design while on the outside, the car gets body graphics and a rear spoiler. Maruti is hoping that the changes in the limited edition get even more customers to look favourably towards the tried and tested vehicle. "WagonR customers have always valued substance and style. With this limited edition we intend to make this festive season even more wonderful for them," said RS Kalsi, senior executive director at Maruti Suzuki.

First launched in 1999, the WagonR continues to play a large role in the company's sales figures. Maruti sold 85,000 units of the car in the April to September period this year while the total sales figure since first launch now stands at 21.9 lakh. The company also states that almost 24% of WagonR customers have bought the car more than once.

Despite a plethora of options in the Indian market, WagonR has managed to hold its own and cement a place in the top-five selling cars in the country. With competition from its siblings as well as direct rivals expected to hot up, the WagonR Limited Edition could, however, face some challenge.

The WagonR Limited Edition is offered with two optional accessories kits at a special price of Rs 15,490 and Rs 25,490.

Tags:
WagonRWagon RWagonR Limited EditionmarutiMaruti Suzuki

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close