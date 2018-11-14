हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Maruti Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki next Gen Ertiga pre-bookings open

The Ertiga will be launched in all-new avatar on November 21.

Maruti Suzuki next Gen Ertiga pre-bookings open

New Delhi: The country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Wednesday said that it has opened bookings for the next gen ERTIGA at its dealerships across the country.

The Ertiga will be launched in all-new avatar on November 21. Customers can pre-book the Next Gen Ertiga at any one of the Maruti Suzuki showrooms across India with an initial payment of Rs 11,000. The company said that customers can also dial 1800 102 1800 (toll free) to make enquiries and leave contact details.

“Next gen ERTIGA offers a spacious thoughtful cabin with an aspirational design and promises to be a stylish 7-seater car that will suit new-age customers’ life style,” Maruti said in a statement.

Maruti said that the next gen Ertiga is conceptualized on acclaimed 5th Generation HEARTECT platform to ensure enhanced safety and NVH performance by making it stronger and more rigid. It delivers effective absorption and dispersion of crash energy.

The next gen Ertiga will arrive in its imposing energetic stance with an expressive bold face complimented by stylish 3D LED tail lamps. With ergonomic layout and enhanced comfort, plush dual tone interiors reflect a high level of craftsmanship, taking the next gen Ertiga to an all new-level of luxury, Maruti said.

Under the hood, lies all new K15 petrol engine and the proven DDiS 200 diesel engine, both being offered with smart hybrid technology for enhanced fuel economy without compromising on performance, the company added.

The Company has sold over 4.18 lakh units of Ertiga cumulatively since its launch in April 2012.

