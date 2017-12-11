Maruti Suzuki recalls over 21,000 units of new Dzire

New Delhi: Country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) is undertaking a service campaign for its compact sedan Dzire to check a possible fault in the rear wheel hub.

According to a notice on its website, the car major said around 21,494 new Dzire units manufactured between February 23 and July 10, 2017 will be covered under the campaign.

"Starting October 3, 2017, owners of the vehicles included in this service campaign will be contacted by dealers for inspection and replacement of the faulty part," the notice said.

The inspection and replacement will be done free of cost for the customers, it added.

In October, the all-new version of Dzire crossed one lakh unit sales milestone in just five-and-a-half months of its launch.

The third generation Dzire was launched in May this year.

Built afresh on the HEARTECT platform, the new Dzire's Auto Gear Shift (AGS) technology has found increasing acceptance among customers with 17 percent of its customers opting for new variant during April-September 2017.

The model is also equipped with features like SmartPlay infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Mirror-link technology.

Fuel efficiency is also one of the main attractions of the new Dzire with the diesel variant delivering 28.4 kmpl while petrol variant giving 22 kmpl.