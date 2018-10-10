Maruti Suzuki sells 24,000 Ciaz in six months to lead premium sedan segment

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday said that the company has sold over 24,000 units of Ciaz in the April-September period of this year.

Of these, a major share was reserved by the facelift Ciaz which was launched in August - getting 10,000 bookings in just the first month. This has helped Ciaz take a commanding 28% market share in the premium sedan segment which also features Hyundai Verna, Honda City, Skoda Rapid and Toyota Yaris. "With a sale of over 24,000 units in the first half of this fiscal, Ciaz has taken the pole position in the A3+ segment this year so far. We are thankful to customers for their confidence and choice that reinforces our commitment to offer premium products,” said RS Kalsi, senior executive director at Maruti Suzuki, in a press statement.

The Ciaz has been a runaway success for Maruti since it was first launched in the country in 2014. At the time, it was part of the Maruti dealership before making its way into the more premium Nexa brand. Stiff competition from Verna and City - courtesy facelifts - had begun denting sales numbers for Ciaz but the facelift which also equips the car with a new K1B petrol motor has once again managed to create a wide gap away from rivals. In fact, in some months of this year, the Ciaz sold doubled the number of Verna and City sold. Since first launch, the company has managed to sell 234,000 units of the car