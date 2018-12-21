हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Maruti Suzuki India

Maruti Suzuki Swift awarded Indian car of the year 2019

The third generation Swift launched in February 2018 achieved the fastest one lakh sales in 145 days of the launch.

Maruti Suzuki Swift awarded Indian car of the year 2019

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) has announced that its all-new Swift has been awarded the Indian Car of the Year 2019.

“Maruti Suzuki Swift is the only car in the country to win ICOTY awards for all its three generations,” MSI said in a statement.

The third generation Swift launched in February 2018 achieved the fastest one lakh sales in 145 days of the launch, Maruti said. The Auto Gear Shift (AGS) offered in the latest Swift now contributes over 20 percent of Swift sales.

“Brand Swift has consistently made us proud and has been among the top 5 best-selling cars in India for over a decade. We are grateful to our 2 million customers for their immense trust in the brand. Being awarded the Indian Car of the Year for three times and that too by an independent jury, comprising India’s leading automobile experts, makes it even more special,” Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki, said.

The third-generation Maruti Swift, based on the 5th-generation HEARTECT platform, has a superior power to weight ratio with an improved acceleration performance.

New features such as Smart Play Infotainment with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto/ Mirror Link compatibility and voice recognition are popular with the tech-savvy young customers. In addition, customers have appreciated the newly added Auto Gear Shift (AGS) technology to the brand.

