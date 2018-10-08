Maruti Suzuki Swift gets two stars in NCAP crash test

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki's Swift got two stars at the crash test conducted by vehicle safety group Global NCAP.

In the test, the latest version of the Swift, with standard double airbags, and ISOFIX (i-size) anchorages, reached two stars in Adult Occupant Protection and two stars for Child Occupant Protection, the UK-based Global NCAP, an umbrella body of consumer car safety testing bodies, said in its latest report.

NCAP report said that the two star result for adult occupants is due to high compression to the driver chest, unstable structure and poor protection for the feet explained by pedal displacement on the driver side. The Child Occupant Protection of only two stars is explained by the forward facing positioning of the 18 month old dummy in the test offering low protection and also the low protection offered to the chest of the 3 year old dummy, it added.

“In comparison to its predecessor tested by Global NCAP in 2014, the new Swift offers two standard airbags and I-size approved anchorage points for CRS which demonstrated a two star performance in safety tests. However comparing it to its twin model for the European market, the Indian version underperformed in the frontal crash test and is offering less safety features like side body and curtain airbags and Electronic Stability Control (ESC) that are standard for Europe, in India are not even optional,” NCAP report further stated.

It may be recalled that last month, Maruti's Vitara Brezza got four stars at the NCAP crash test. In the test, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza with standard double airbags, ABS, and ISOFIX anchorages, achieved four stars for Adult Occupant Protection and two stars for Child Occupant protection.