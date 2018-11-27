हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift hits 2 million in sales figures

The third-generation Swift is currently on Indian roads and continues to receive a good response.

Maruti Suzuki Swift hits 2 million in sales figures

New Delhi: First launched in India in May of 2005, Swift from Maruti Suzuki has sold two million units in the country. The company made the announcement in a press release on Tuesday.

The Swift came at a time when Maruti Suzuki was already at the top of its game courtesy Alto. The company projected the car as a premium hatchback and while it took a while for customers to warm up to the rather quirky design of the first-generation Swift, it soon became a common sight on roads here.

The third-generation Swift is currently on Indian roads and continues to receive a good response. First showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo, the car managed to clock one lakh bookings in ten weeks. While company officials say it is because of the technological advancements and the new looks, fanboys maintain that a peppy drive, auto transmission as an option and good resale value continue to keep Swift a car to watch out for in its segment.

Little wonder then that the Swift has managed to consistently find a place in the top-five best-selling cars in the country each year despite competition heating up in recent years. Rivals have brought in hatchbacks and crossovers, and have enjoyed success to varying degrees. Swift, however, continues to bolster sales for the country's largest automaker.

