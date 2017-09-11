close
Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid 2018 spotted in India; know its features and other details

Its Hybrid SL variants is equipped with paddle shift. Swift Hybrid SL's safety features includes Dual Sensor Brake Support (DSBS) collision-mitigating system.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, September 11, 2017 - 17:23
New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki's 2018 Swift hybrid variant was recently spotted in India which was launched in Japan this July. It was expected that the company will launch the much awaited swift model in forthcoming Auto Expo. 
Swift Hybrid was launched in two variants – Swift Hybrid SG and Swift Hybrid SL. Below are the features of latest Maruti Suzuki models.

  • The latest edition pairs standard 91hp 1.2-litre petrol motor to a 10 kW Motor Generator Unit (MGU) and a 5-speed Auto Gear Shift (AGS) gearbox.
     
  • Additionally, the system automatically stops the engine and switches to EV driving if vehicle is running at a constant speed or during creeping.
     
  • Swift hybrid system offers two driving modes which enables the driver select between brisk driving, and driving with priority on fuel efficiency (by increasing the frequency of EV driving). Reportedly, the car provides a high fuel efficiency of 32.0km/L. 
     
  • Its weight is kept within 1,000kg.

Its Hybrid SL variants is equipped with paddle shift. Swift Hybrid SL's safety features includes Dual Sensor Brake Support (DSBS) collision-mitigating system. The DSBS system features monocular camera and laser sensor in order to detect pedestrians and vehicles ahead. The model is also equipped with SRS curtain airbags and front seat SRS side airbags.
Although there is no official announcement from the company's end regarding the launch of new 2018 Swift Hybrid in India. Hybrid cars have been put on the same slab as luxury cars at 28 percent GST with an addition of 15 percent cess at present. Under the new tax regime, the latest model will attract lots of tax before speeding up on Indian roads.

TAGS

