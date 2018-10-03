हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Maruti Suzuki India

Maruti Suzuki to recall 640 Super Carry vehicles

New Delhi: The country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Wednesday announced that it will proactively and voluntarily undertake a recall for 640 Super Carry vehicles to inspect for a possible defect in fuel pump assembly.

The vehicles in the domestic market manufactured between January 2018 and July 2018 will be covered in this recall campaign.

Recall campaigns are undertaken globally to rectify faults that may be potential safety defects.

“Starting 3rd October 2018 owners of the vehicles included in this recall campaign will be contacted by Maruti Suzuki dealers, for inspection and replacement of the faulty part free of cost,” the company said in a statement.

Customers of Super Carry can visit the company's website and fill in the chassis number on the computer screen to check if their vehicle needs any attention. The chassis number is embossed on the vehicle ID plate and is also in the vehicle invoice / registration documents, Maruti said.

Maruti reported marginal decline in total sales to 1,62,290 units in September as against 1,63,071 units in the year-ago period. The company's domestic sales stood at 1,53,550 units, up 1.4 percent from 1,51,400 units in September last year, MSI said in a statement.
 
 

