Maruti Suzuki to showcase concept compact SUV at Auto Expo 2018

Maruti Suzuki is all set to showcase a new concept vehicle at the Auto Expo 2018 to be held in Greater Noida next month.

Called the Maruti Suzuki Future S Concept, the vehicle is a sub-four metre compact SUV that would be positioned below the Vitara Brezza. The main highlight of the concept is expected to be the company's ‘Concept Future S’ design language featuring a two-box design on an upright stance. The car also promises a high ground clearance and a masculine appearance with the A-piller flowing into the connects into the main frame of the vehicle.

To be presented as an urban SUV primarily for city commute, the concept vehicle - company officials say, will be a cornerstone in how compact cars are designed. "ConceptFutureS could mark a distinctive shift in how compact cars are shaped and designed in India in the future," said CV Raman, Senior Executive Director (Engineering) at Maruti Suzuki.

According to reports, the car may go into production by either late 2018 or early 2017.

Apart from the Future S Concept, Maruti Suzuki is also ready to showcase the much-awaited Swift 2018 at the Auto Expo which begins from February 7.