Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza crosses 2 lakh milestone in sales in 20 months

New Delhi: First showcased at the 2016 Auto Expo and launched in March of the same year, the Vitara Brezza took all of 20 months to recently cross the 2 lakh milestone to become the country's fastest-selling SUV.

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza managed to reach 1 lakh in sales in less than a year since being launched. The tally doubled even before the sub-four metre car completed two years with the highest sales figure of 15,243 units reported in July this year.

Offered in a single-engine variant - a 1.3 litre Fiat Multijet turbocharged diesel unit, the car has a maximum power output of 90 bhp and a peak torque of 200 Nm. The company says a petrol variant is in the works but there is no official word yet on an official launch. Many have also been speculating on an automatic transmission but there is no official word on this.

Nonetheless, the car in its existing variant continues drive Maruti's overall sales in the country. Here, it takes on the likes of the Ford EcoSport, Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV 500.