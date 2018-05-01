Maruti Suzuki's April sales rises over 14%

New Delhi: Automobile major Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday reported a rise of 14.4 percent in overall sales, including exports, for April.

In a regulatory filing, the company said its total sales for the month under review increased to 172,986 units from 151,215 units in April 2017.

In terms of domestic sales, the automobile major reported a rise of 14.2 percent to 164,978 units from 144,492 units sold in the corresponding period last year.

Similarly, exports zoomed in April 2018. It rose by 19.1 percent, with 8,008 units that were shipped out during last month, up from 6,723 units sold abroad in April 2017.